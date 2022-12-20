17-Year-Old Arrested for Atlantic City Murder

Police in Atlantic City have made another arrest in the Dec. 5 shooting death of Timothy Council Jr.

Atlantic City Police arrested a 17-year-old city resident Monday on murder charges in connection with Council Jr.'s death, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Oquan Thomas was charged with the same offenses on Dec. 6 and arrested by Atlantic City Police.

Mr. Council Jr., of Atlantic City, was found shot at 10:52 pm on Dec 5th near 655 Absecon Blvd in Atlantic City when police responded to a shot spotter alert. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy identified a single gunshot wound as the cause of his death.

Council Jr's obituary says he graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2013. After graduating, he enrolled in Job Corp in the state of Maine where he studied carpentry and masonry and received his Masonry diploma in 2015.

He was an employee of Auto Zone.

This investigation is continuing.

