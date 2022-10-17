Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night.

The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert.

Responding officers arrived to find evidence of gunfire and received an update of a possible shooting victim at a residence in the 1000 block of Sewell Avenue. Officers subsequently located the male shooting victim, 19, of Atlantic City.

The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit and patrol officers were able to determine suspects involved in the shooting may have entered a residence in the 1100 block of Adriatic Avenue. Officers made contact with the occupants of the residence and detained three individuals for investigatory purposes.

A search of the home allegedly yielded four guns, one of which is believed to have been used in the shooting, per police. Another was discovered to have been stolen.

Get our free mobile app

Following their investigation, 25-year-old Louis Stokes III of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, four counts of certain persons not to possess weapons, tampering with physical evidence, and receiving stolen property.

Stokes was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The two other detained individuals were released without charges.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey