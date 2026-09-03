The task picking the most famous person from each New Jersey county is a tough one.

Our friends at the YouTube channel New Jersey Uncovered have done it, but their list is not without some controversy.

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Most Famous in New Jersey

New Jersey has been the home to a lot of famous people. Who's the most famous?

The folks at New Jersey Uncovered have released a video that looks at the most famous person in each county.

Their choices are pretty solid - and, they do have a few ties.

A few of their choices, though, are rather odd, including their choices for the most famous person for Atlantic County. They actually had a tie between Nucky Johnson and David Laid.

Johnson is the former Atlantic County politician, businessman, and crime boss. His life was the basis for the HBO series, Boardwalk Empire. OK, I get that.

What I don't get is the co-choice, David Laid. Who?

Laid is just 28-years-old, and attended Mainland High School. He's a fitness influencer and model, and a YouTuber. Raise your hand if you've never heard of him. Is he really that famous?

Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images

The List

Their list includes the usual suspects, often mentioned when talking about the most famous people from New Jersey.

People like Frank Sinatra (Hudson County), Kelly Ripa (Camden), Meryl Streep (Somerset), Bruce Springsteen (Monmouth), Jon Bon Jovi (Middlesex), Bruce Willis (Salem), and Mike Trout (Cumberland).

I do like the pick for Cape May County: Frank Vogel, the NBA basketball coach who led The Los Angeles Lakers to the title.

Check out the video and the complete list here.