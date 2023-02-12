Two people from Atlantic City are facing charges following an alleged illegal drug deal.

The Atlantic City Police Department says several officers were conducting surveillance in the area of the first block of South Bellevue Avenue around 12:30 early Saturday morning when they, "observed Dawn Gonzalez and Nathaniel Seldon engage in a suspected narcotics transaction."

According to police, after the transaction, Gonzalez got into a vehicle that was parked nearby and left the area.

A short time later, that vehicle was stopped at Georgia and Pacific Avenues.

Gonzalez was found in possession of approximately 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine and two glass pipes commonly used to smoke CDS.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Get our free mobile app

Seldon was later located and also taken into custody without incident.

Seldon was ultimately found in possession of approximately 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

ARRESTED: Nathaniel Seldon, 34, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, and dispensing CDS

ARRESTED: Dawn Gonzalez, 42, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia

Both Gonzalez and Seldon were released on summonses pending future court dates.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.