Ocean City is planning a big event for Wednesday: The Miss Crustacean Hermit Crab Beauty Pageant.

The People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals isn't happy - and, they're planning a crabby protest.

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Ocean City New Jersey Event About to Be Protested By PETA

First they tried to bargain.

PETA offered to provide some sort of robot crabs if the city of Ocean City would agree to replace their real crabs with fake ones. This for their planned event, that is happening this week.

They actually fired off a letter to the Mayor of Ocean City asking for the change. They wanted the crab contest to be called off, urging the city to leave the real hermit crabs "in peace."

We're talking about changing a fun tradition that's gone on in Ocean City since the 1970s. The contest is just one of the many so-called quirky events held in the city.

Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

PETA Bring the Crabbiness

Since the letter to the mayor didn't work, PETA is now bringing the big guns - or, the big crab.

They say they're going to protest the event, scheduled for Thursday.

PETA emphasizes that they're OK with the event - but not the use of live crabs. Again, they're calling on organizers to switch out the real crabs with robotic ones, which they say they'll provide.

PETA says at 5:30pm Thursday, they'll protest on the boardwalk at 6th Street by bringing a "larger-than-life 'hermit crab' trapped in a tank."

What does that mean? I guess we'll have to wait and see for ourselves.

Raise your hand if you ever had a hermit crab and you loved it!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly