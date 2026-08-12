Quick! What's your favorite New Jersey summer food that says "New Jersey' to you?

Pizza? Ice cream? Sweet corn? How about Jersey tomatoes?

Who's hungry?

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Salt Water Taffy Is New Jersey's Most Iconic Summer Food

It turns out that New Jersey's most nostalgic summer food may just be it's oldest food.

Salt Water Taffy, which got it's start in Atlantic City in the 1880s, has been chosen for the honor.

The determination was made, thanks to a survey of over 3,000 residents. The poll was commissioned by A Mission For Michael and done by Cherry Data Signals.

"A box of saltwater taffy is one of those New Jersey Shore traditions that often comes home long after the beach day has ended. Wrapped in bright paper and sold in countless flavors, the chewy candy is easy to share, carry and save for the journey back."

Photo by Marc Snailum on Unsplash Photo by Marc Snailum on Unsplash

A boardwalk staple for years, there's actually no salt water in salt water taffy. (What's your favorite salt water taffy?

Finishing second and third in the poll are pork roll (NOT Taylor Ham!) and the Jersey Tomato sandwich. (We're not sure if Jersey corn or boardwalk pizza made the list,)

So, did the survey get it right? What's your all-time favorite New Jersey food that reminds you of summers in New Jersey? Give use your answer in the comments.

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman