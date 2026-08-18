Powerball Players in Galloway and Mays Landing Each Win $50,000
Two New Jersey Lottery players in our area are about to see some nice size checks from playing the Powerball game.
While neither player won the jackpot, they both hit some nice size prizes.
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Galloway Township and Mays Landing Retailers Sell Winning Powerball Tickets
New Jersey Lottery officials say two $50,000 prizes were hit in Atlantic County for the August 12th Powerball game.
Both tickets sold hit four out of five numbers drawn, plus the Powerball.
The winning tickets were sold at the Wawa on 5th Avenue at the White Horse Pike in Galloway and at the ACME on Route 322 and Route 40 in Mays Landing.
Lottery officials haven't said if either player has come forward to claim their prize.
How about that! Two winners of the same game on the same day and for the same prize amount - and both tickets were purchased in Atlantic County!
New Jersey Lottery Big Prizes Available
As of this writing, the jackpots for both the Powerball and Mega Millions games are starting to grow again. Both games had large jackpots hit recently.
The current Powerball jackpot stands at $48 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $100 million.
SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery
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