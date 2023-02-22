It's 20 years in state prison for two men from Atlantic City who were involved in a string of gang-motivated crimes.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on February 1st, 23-year-old Quashawn Harris was sentenced for,

First-degree promoting organized street crime

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

First-degree attempted murder

First-degree use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime

Second-degree possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes

Second-degree community gun

Second-degree certain person not to possess a firearm

Third-degree receiving stolen property

Fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a handgun

Fourth-degree resisting arrest

And 21-year-old Saalih Davis was sentenced on the following charges:

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

First-degree attempted murder

First-degree use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime

Second-degree possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes

Second-degree community gun

Third-degree hindering apprehension

Fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a handgun

Prosecutors say the duo committed crimes on behalf of the Head Shot Gang, also known as Front Street.

Harris and Davis were each sentenced to an aggregate term of 20 years. Under the No Early Release Act, they must serve almost 13 years, or 153 months, prior to becoming eligible for parole. Upon release from prison, the two are subject to five years of parole.

This case was investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Atlantic City Police Department and the Intelligence Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

