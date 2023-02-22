2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Sentenced on Conspiracy to Commit Murder Charges
It's 20 years in state prison for two men from Atlantic City who were involved in a string of gang-motivated crimes.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on February 1st, 23-year-old Quashawn Harris was sentenced for,
- First-degree promoting organized street crime
- First-degree conspiracy to commit murder
- First-degree attempted murder
- First-degree use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime
- Second-degree possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes
- Second-degree community gun
- Second-degree certain person not to possess a firearm
- Third-degree receiving stolen property
- Fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a handgun
- Fourth-degree resisting arrest
And 21-year-old Saalih Davis was sentenced on the following charges:
- First-degree conspiracy to commit murder
- First-degree attempted murder
- First-degree use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime
- Second-degree possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes
- Second-degree community gun
- Third-degree hindering apprehension
- Fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a handgun
Prosecutors say the duo committed crimes on behalf of the Head Shot Gang, also known as Front Street.
Harris and Davis were each sentenced to an aggregate term of 20 years. Under the No Early Release Act, they must serve almost 13 years, or 153 months, prior to becoming eligible for parole. Upon release from prison, the two are subject to five years of parole.
This case was investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Atlantic City Police Department and the Intelligence Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.