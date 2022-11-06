Officials in the World's Play Ground say two people from Atlantic City were arrested Friday evening on drug possession and distribution charges after they fled from police.

The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 5 PM for reports of illegal drug dealing in front of a business.

Officers Ivan Cruz and Keith Jordan responded and observed two individuals matching the description of the suspects. As the officer approached the individuals, the female, Crystal Gillis, began walking westbound from the location on Atlantic Avenue. The male, Tamaj Bennett, began walking eastbound. The officers gave verbal commands to stop at which time both individuals began to run with the officers immediately giving chase.

Ofc. Cruz apprehended Gillis in the first block of South Kentucky Avenue. Police allegedly found 40 wax folds of suspected heroin, totaling 10 grams, in her hand along with a scale.

Bennett was located in the 1400 block of Central Avenue by an officer, "who observed him discard items under a trash dumpster," where two bricks of suspected heroin, totaling 32 grams, were later recovered.

Charges

20-year-old Crystal Gillis was charged with possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public building, resisting arrest, obstruction, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

She was issued a summons pending a future court appearance but was later remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility after she was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

24-year-old Tamaj Bennett was charged with possession of CDS, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public building, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

Bennett was released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

