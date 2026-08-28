I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately because of my friends.

They used to vacation in Ocean City, NJ, and loved it. Beach days, boardwalk fries, Wonderland Pier…. all the classic OCNJ memories.

But now? They’d rather vacation in Wildwood next year.

And honestly, I get it.

Is Ocean City Getting Too Expensive?

Ocean City still has that nostalgic, family-friendly charm, but the summer vacation price tag is getting harder to ignore.

Between expensive rentals, rising home prices and fewer options for older kids and teenagers, some younger families are starting to wonder what they’re actually getting for their money.

Some of my friends say they believe based on their experience that Wildwood simply gives them more bang for their buck. Not to mention, they don’t have to pay for beach tags there.

Wildwood Has Something for Everyone

That’s the biggest thing they love about Wildwood. There’s something for everyone. Kids can hit the rides and water parks, teenagers can roam the boardwalk and arcades, and adults have restaurants, bars and plenty of places to hang out.

It feels like everyone in the family can find something they actually want to do. Compare that with Ocean City, where the experience can feel a little more limited, especially once your kids get older.

Is OCNJ Losing Its Magic?

I don’t think Ocean City is suddenly a bad place to vacation. Far from it. But, maybe the town is becoming harder for the average young family to justify.

For my friends, Wildwood has become the better value. If more families start feeling the same way, that could change the Jersey Shore vacation game.

So, is Ocean City still worth the splurge, or are places like Wildwood giving families more for their money? Let us know - click the "message us" button on the app.

Sad look inside Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, the day after it closed Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman