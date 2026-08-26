By now, you've probably heard about the horrific accident that happened in Mays Landing this weekend, where a luxury car that had been stolen slammed into another car. Two people from Egg Harbor Township - who were in the other car - died.

Now comes news from Longport, New Jersey that another suspected young car thief has been caught, after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

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Longport Police Arrest Suspected Car Thief

Police in Longport say they responded at 4:30am Monday to a residence on South 28th Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.

A woman encountered suspects inside of her vehicle, and the suspects quickly drove away.

Police say they were able to use security camera footage - and with the help of Atlantic City Police - they identified a teenage suspect.

Within 36 hours, the young suspect was arrested and processed on charges in both Atlantic City and Pleasantville.

Because of the suspects age, police have not released an identity.

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Suspect Lodged in Egg Harbor City

Longport Police say the young suspect is being held at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility.

Pending charges include "first-degree carjacking, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree conspiracy to commit theft, and fourth-degree joyriding."

In a news release about the incident, police had this statement:

"This incident serves as another important reminder to our residents and visitors: Please lock your vehicles, remove all valuables, and never leave keys or key fobs inside. Vehicle-related crimes continue to impact communities throughout our area, and taking a few simple precautions can significantly reduce the opportunity for theft."

Source: Longport Police Department

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