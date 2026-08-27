Breaking News: If you want to catch an actual mermaid, the best place to do that is probably Cape May, New Jersey.

A new study has called Cape May the most mermaid-friendly city is the entire northern part of the country.

We can't wait!

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Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

If You Want to Encounter a Mermaid, Hang Out on Cape May Beaches

A new study by Yay! Coloring Pages ranked cities across the US, attempting to discover where a real mermaid would feel most at home - and Cape May made the cut!

The study looked at factors like average water temperature, beach quality, boating access, ocean activities, marine biodiversity, and even public interest in mermaids."

Hey! We're interested in seeing mermaids in Cape May!

The results revealed that we might see a mermaid tail in our future!

(I think a girl I dated in college was a mermaid. But, that's a story for another time....)

Photo by Aleksandra B. on Unsplash Photo by Aleksandra B. on Unsplash

Cape May Wins Again!

Like most studies - about anything - Cape May came out a winner!

The study ranked Cape May #8 overall, and the only northern US city to finish near the top!

Here's why Cape May did so well:

" The city boasts an average August water temp of 75.9 degrees and relatively few rainy days, making it an ideal destination for mermaids who enjoy comfortable water temps and sunbathing. Compared to other beach towns studied, there are relatively few fishermen, scuba instructors, and boat rentals, meaning more privacy for mermaids."

The Cape May Mermaid Watch starts now! Shout out when you see one!

By the way, Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey ranked second to last. There aren't any mermaids showing up in Point Pleasant!

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