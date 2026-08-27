Cape May Called Most Mermaid-Friendly City in New Jersey and Beyond

Cape May Called Most Mermaid-Friendly City in New Jersey and Beyond

Photo by Nsey Benajah on Unsplash

Breaking News: If you want to catch an actual mermaid, the best place to do that is probably Cape May, New Jersey.

A new study has called Cape May the most mermaid-friendly city is the entire northern part of the country.

We can't wait!

READ MORE: Top 10 Festivals and Events in South Jersey in September

READ MORE: Cape May Officially is a Charming Town

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash
Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

If You Want to Encounter a Mermaid, Hang Out on Cape May Beaches

A new study by Yay! Coloring Pages ranked cities across the US, attempting to discover where a real mermaid would feel most at home - and Cape May made the cut!

The study looked at factors like  average water temperature, beach quality, boating access, ocean activities, marine biodiversity, and even public interest in mermaids."

Hey! We're interested in seeing mermaids in Cape May!

The results revealed that we might see a mermaid tail in our future!

(I think a girl I dated in college was a mermaid. But, that's a story for another time....)

 

Photo by Aleksandra B. on Unsplash
Photo by Aleksandra B. on Unsplash

 Cape May Wins Again!

Like most studies - about anything - Cape May came out a winner!

The study ranked Cape May #8 overall, and the only northern US city to finish near the top!

Here's why Cape May did so well:

" The city boasts an average August water temp of 75.9 degrees and relatively few rainy days, making it an ideal destination for mermaids who enjoy comfortable water temps and sunbathing. Compared to other beach towns studied, there are relatively few fishermen, scuba instructors, and boat rentals, meaning more privacy for mermaids."

The Cape May Mermaid Watch starts now! Shout out when you see one!

By the way, Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey ranked second to last. There aren't any mermaids showing up in Point Pleasant!

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo

Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem!

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Cape May, Mermaids, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Humor, New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3