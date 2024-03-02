Authorities are now looking for two suspects after skimming devices were found on two ATMs inside a Wawa store in Galloway Township.

The devices were found on machines inside the busy convenience store located on the White Horse Pike at Pomona Road.

What is an ATM "Skimming Device?"

According to police, a "skimmer" is a card reader that is designed to look like part of an ATM.

The skimmer attachment collects card numbers and PIN codes, which are then replicated into counterfeit cards. When you slide your card into an ATM that has a skimmer attached, you’re unwittingly sliding it through the counterfeit reader, which scans and stores all your information from the magnetic strip as well as capturing your PIN from the keypad.

The devices were discovered by a mechanic who was performing routine maintenance on the machines.

2 Suspects Identified

The Galloway Township Police Department is now requesting help from the public with identifying two men who are suspects in this case.

Police are urging anyone who used those ATMs to monitor their bank statements for any unauthorized transactions. If you discover that your card was compromised, immediately contact your bank and then make a report with the Galloway Township Police Department.

The Galloway Township Police Department is urging other businesses with ATMs to check for skimming devices.

How to Help Police

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact the Galloway Township Police Department at (609) 652-3705. Anonymous tips can be made via Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at (609) 652-1234.

