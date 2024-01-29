The Timeless Allure Of Prewar Homes In New Jersey’s Uncertain Housing Market
New Jersey's housing market is still absolutely bananas right now. If you're a first-time homebuyer, chances are you have no idea what to believe when it comes to the market forecasting reports. Are the interest rates going to fall? Will the housing prices skyrocket as a result? Should you buy now or should you wait?
Those are all perfectly valid and important questions you have to answer for yourself before making a big purchase like this.
For so many people wanting to purchase a home in the Garden State, the last aspect they're looking as the style of home. Nowadays, it's more about whether or not a home meets an individual's needs and falls into their budget. In 2024, that's easier said than done.
Still, they are always outliers to any stereotype. Therefore, there are some who don't have to sacrifice anything when it comes to purchasing a home.
People are still OBSESSED with Pre-war homes
If you're unfamiliar with the term, a pre-war home is a house built before 1939. Usually, that's the kind of home people are referring to when they say they're on the hunt for a "historic house."
It's all about the design
According to Stacker.com, the appeal of pre-war homes is all in the design. Original crown moldings, real hardwood floors, tasteful wood accents, even a bit of nickel here and there. That's what usually attracts homebuyers to these houses.
Be mindful of the materials
These homes, however, are usually made with materials that would never be allowed in a modern build. It's not uncommon for these homes to have traces of lead paint and asbestos, among other things.
They really are one-of-a-kind
Still, it's the beauty and uniqueness of these homes that keep people interested.
How many pre-war homes are in South Jersey?
Stacker's most recent report says the following for Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties:
Atlantic County
- Homes built before 1939: 16.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 17.1%
- Median year built: 1974
- Total homes: 128,472
Cape May County
- Homes built before 1939: 14.5%
- Homes built since 2000: 20.6%
- Median year built: 1978
- Total homes: 99,394
Cumberland County
- Homes built before 1939: 16.7%
- Homes built since 2000: 12.9%
- Median year built: 1968
- Total homes: 56,411
If you look at Camden and Salem counties out in the western part of South Jersey, the percentage of pre-war homes increases on-average by 4%:
Camden County
- Homes built before 1939: 18.0%
- Homes built since 2000: 8.1%
- Median year built: 1966
- Total homes: 206,247
Salem County
- Homes built before 1939: 21.1%
- Homes built since 2000: 9.2%
- Median year built: 1964
- Total homes: 27,607
If a pre-war home is for you, be mindful of the fact that you may have to get any and all updates to the home approved by a historical society or specific HOA board first.
