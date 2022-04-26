20 Restaurants To Visit in Stone Harbor, NJ

The area known as "Seven Mile Island" in South Jersey is the home of two towns: Avalon and Stone Harbor. Originally known as Leaming Island after Aaron Leaming bought the 2725-acre island in 1722, the current area known as Stone Harbor was not established until 170 years later.

In 1891, the land south of Avalon was purchased from the Seven Mile Beach Company by a development company that named it "Stoneharbor" in honor of legendary and infamous English Sea Captain John Stone who used the southern harbor for refuge from storms during his shipping of goods between modern-day Virginia and New England.

Stone Harbor was marketed by developers as an untapped destination for wealthy families from the Philadelphia area who wanted an alternative at the Jersey Shore to Cape May Island. Thanks to the railroad company already having lines connecting the island to the mainland in the late 1800s along with the main streets being laid in the early 20th century opened the door for the rapid growth of what we know as modern-day Stone Harbor from 1892 to 1920.

Today, Stone Harbor is a small community in Cape May County that has seen up to 25,000 people visit during the summer months. Whether you are a South Jersey local or a visitor on vacation, here are 20 restaurants for you to check out in Stone Harbor: