Here’s Where To Get the Best Grilled Cheese in South Jersey!

Here in South Jersey, we're known for our hoagies, subs, and finger foods. Turns out, there's a spot in Somers Point that's put us on the map for another fan favorite: grilled cheese!

Get our free mobile app

If you've never eaten at The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company in Somers Point, it might be time to take a ride. Ooey gooey and creamy grilled cheese options are okay at any time of the day. I don't know about you, but I can eat a grilled cheese for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It really doesn't matter. Just slap on some bacon and it's a breakfast sandwich minus the egg.



NJ.com via Facebook

There are so many grilled cheese options to try that you'll probably find yourself back at this place more than once. Doesn't it look delicious?? From the looks of the video, grilled cheese isn't the only mouth-watering dish on the menu. Did you peep that reuben sandwich? That thing's made with pork belly. A pork belly reuben on some delicious toasted rye bread? Yes, please! Are you drooling yet?

Speaking about how you'll get to the restaurant, it actually can be a little hard to spot immediately since it's in a small shopping center. If you're interested in stopping in, it's on West Laurel Drive right past the Sunoco. By the looks of the video, it looks like it's worth the lunch trip.

Are you hungry yet?

Source: Facebook

Listen to Joe and Jahna every weekday from 5:30a-10a!

May is Burger Month! 25 Atlantic County Burgers You Have to Try

All the Unique, Atlantic County NJ Breweries to Visit with Friends Bottoms up! It's National Beer Day, and there are a group of fantastic breweries in Atlantic County waiting for you and your friends.