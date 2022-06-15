If you're local to the shore area along the Jersey coast, you may wonder what keeps all the Shoobies and Bennys coming back year after year.

It's nothing for you to take the short hike to the beach, but for all these people that have been making long treks to the Jersey Shore since they were kids, what keeps them coming here verses going somewhere else for vacation?

The answer to that question can be summed up in one word: nostalgia.

Their parents brought them to the Jersey Shore for vacation every year, and they were filled with so many wonderful memories. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families to the beach towns so that the next generation can experience the same feeling they did.

Now, there are more than a few experiences that shape some of those wonderful vacation memories. No doubt, for people who grew up coming to South Jersey's beach towns in the late 70s, 80s, and early 90s, their week-long beach stays weren't complete without a bite to eat at one of the most legendary restaurants South Jersey ever had.

Remember Zaberer's?

The place had a few locations: one in Mays Landing, another in Egg Harbor Township, and the one most people are familiar with, the Anglesea location in North Wildwood.

Zaberer's was an experience to say the least. An old commercial used to say it was like eating inside a Christmas tree. They had games, Tiffany lamps, delicious Italian food, signature cocktails, and a bunch of spots for some of the best photo ops.

If you ask anyone that grew up coming to Wildwood, they'll tell you Zaberer's was the place to have dinner.

Get ready to relive those wonderful childhood memories! Someone shared a video of Zaberer's in North Wildwood from the late 80s to Youtube. It was a SPOT, for sure. LOOK:

