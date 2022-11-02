2008 World Series Champs at Game 3 to Cheer on 2022 Philadelphia Phillies
There were plenty of former Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night to cheer the 2022 team on to victory in Game 3 of the World Series.
No offense to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, but THIS is the suite I wish I'd been in during last night's game.
Look at all these superstars! I spy from the 2008 World Series-winning Phillies team Jason Werth, Jimmy Rollins, Carlos Ruiz, Cole Hammels, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, and Ryan Howard.
The 1993 World Series team's Mickey Morandini was there, too!
I kept saying heading into the playoffs that this 2022 team gave me chills because they feel SO MUCH like the '08 team. They've got that same kind of comradery, grit, and energy. They're just H-O-T.
I'm sure there are a few other famous faces in the photo Morandini posted to his Instagram that I might not recognize, so feel free to point them out!
The Phillies took care of the Houston Astros Monday night 7-0. They now lead the World Series 2-1. Here's to hoping the rest of the series goes our way! TWO MORE TO GO and we could be reliving this 2008 moment between Brad Lidge and Chooch!