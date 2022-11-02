There were plenty of former Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night to cheer the 2022 team on to victory in Game 3 of the World Series.

No offense to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, but THIS is the suite I wish I'd been in during last night's game.

Look at all these superstars! I spy from the 2008 World Series-winning Phillies team Jason Werth, Jimmy Rollins, Carlos Ruiz, Cole Hammels, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, and Ryan Howard.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 5 Getty Images loading...

The 1993 World Series team's Mickey Morandini was there, too!

Get our free mobile app

I kept saying heading into the playoffs that this 2022 team gave me chills because they feel SO MUCH like the '08 team. They've got that same kind of comradery, grit, and energy. They're just H-O-T.

I'm sure there are a few other famous faces in the photo Morandini posted to his Instagram that I might not recognize, so feel free to point them out!

The Phillies took care of the Houston Astros Monday night 7-0. They now lead the World Series 2-1. Here's to hoping the rest of the series goes our way! TWO MORE TO GO and we could be reliving this 2008 moment between Brad Lidge and Chooch!

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 5 Getty Images loading...

The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. We asked you to tell us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. Here's how you answered.

Famous Faces Spotted at the Philadelphia Eagles Monday Night Football Game The lights were bright, the fireworks were plenty, and the stars came out for the Philadelphia Eagles first home game and Monday night game of the 2022 season.