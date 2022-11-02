Philadelphia Fans Cheer Santa Claus at the World Series

One of the most tired narratives from the national media is that Philadelphia fans booed Santa Claus.

The incident occurred on December 15, 1968, at an Eagles game, which was tied 7-7 at halftime. The team was struggling through a 2-11 season and the fans had enough of the season, which they were hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Instead, due to some weather issues, the original Santa that was booked for the event was unable to get to Franklin Field, so a 20-year-old fan named Frank Olivo, who showed up in a Santa Claus outfit, filled the role.

There was supposed to be a whole production, with a band and Christmas float, but when the disheveled-looking "Santa" stumbled across the field, the disheartened fans booed the man. Not because they dislike Santa, but because they were disappointed at the presentation of the man wearing the Santa costume.

The incident has been used as a symbol of why Philadelphia sports fans are negative. You'll routinely hear national sports pundits say, "hey they booed Santa Claus", that's how tough Philly sports fans are.

Well, I am happy to report that Santa had the guts to show up at Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia on Tuesday night and received sheers from the Philly faithful.

54 years later, Santa gets cheers and all seems too well in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won 7-0 in Game 3. The Eagles are 7-0 and now Philly fans have cheered Santa - what a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan!