Astronomers and experts have laid out all 13 full moons for the new year, and it looks like New Jersey has four Supermoons, and a partial Lunar Eclipse in our future.

If you were less than observant in 2022, like me, who set multiple alarms and still managed to sleep through the last lunar eclipse, or you might be a sucker for a big, bright, colorful Supermoon, you may want to mark these dates on your calendar.

According to most definitions, like the one reported by NJ.com, a 'supermoon' is a full moon that appears bigger and brighter due to its orbiting closer to Earth (less than 223,000 miles away).

And, according to Starwalk (an astronomy app), there will be not one but FOUR Supermoons back-to-back this year!

Check out when moons will shine over New Jersey is 2023, according to Farmer's Almanac, and when you can catch a projected lunar eclipse.

