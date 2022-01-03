When to Catch 2022’s Supermoons and Lunar Eclipses Over New Jersey

The Farmer's Almanac has laid out all 12 full moons for the new year, and it looks like New Jersey has two Supermoons and two Lunar Eclipses in our future.



If you were less than observant in 2021, like me, who set multiple alarms and still managed to sleep through the last lunar eclipse, you may want to mark these dates on your calendar.

During a lunar eclipse, the shadow of Earth covers the entire surface of the moon for a short amount of time.

According to most definitions, like the one reported by NJ.com, a 'supermoon' is a full moon that appears bigger and brighter due to its orbiting closer to Earth (less than 223,000 miles away).

Check out which moons will shine over New Jersey is 2022, and when you can catch the two projected lunar eclipses.

SOURCE: Farmer's Almanac

