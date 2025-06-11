Make sure you head outside and look up tonight! You won't get another chance for a VERY long time.

All we've been hearing over the last week or so is how we can't miss out on taking in the sight of the incredible "strawberry moon" that we'll see in the skies above New Jersey this week.

Is it really that big of a deal? The more important question... is it too late?

Short answers to both of those questions are yes and no.

Strawberry Moon Photo by Jerry Ling on Unsplash loading...

June 2025's Strawberry Moon

Not only is it absolutely beautiful, it's incredibly rare. You won't get a chance to see a moon like this again until the year 2043. It's position in the sky is the lowest it will be for another 18 years.

That's a LONG TIME to be waiting to see something spectacular like this again.

strawberry moon in the sky Photo by Agnieszka Kaczmarek on Unsplash loading...

How Long Will The Strawberry Moon Remain Visible?

It was most visible on the evening of Tuesday, June 10th. If you didn't get a chance to go outside to catch a glimpse, don't worry. You'll have another chance on Wednesday, June 11th.

Experts say it should remain visible through June 12th, but the next best night to view the rare strawberry moon will be Wednesday.

Set an alarm for 3:40 a.m., then head outside at 3:45 and look up. That's when they say the moon will look the best.

Don't forget, you won't get a chance to see this again for another almost 20 years!

