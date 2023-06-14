Along with the beach and boardwalk, and the bars and the babes in their summer clothes, the one thing I most look forward to when I go down the shore is the food — which just tastes better when you're on vacation.

A great restaurant can make a great vacation even greater, and fortunately we've got them at the Jersey Shore.

I'm talking about those places that have either become tradition when you go to your summer place, or the ones your friends tell you about that you simply have to try.

These great eateries have been recommended by my listeners and social media following. Try them! You'll like them if you haven't already:

Dina's Bistro in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) Dina's Bistro in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Dina's Bistro - scallops with lobster risotto

Meatball appetizer and bang bang shrimp

Jesse Warren

Franconi's on the Wildwood Boardwalk (Photo: Google Maps) Franconi's on the Wildwood Boardwalk (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Franconi's on the boardwalk in Wildwood. Their pizza is the best and they have a huge menu. Just went yesterday.

Tripper Harrison

Uncle Bill's Pancake House in Wildwood (Photo: Google Maps) Uncle Bill's Pancake House in Wildwood (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Uncle Bill’s in Wildwood. The pancakes are still fantastic after all these years!

Aguero Dominic

Manco and Manco Pizza have 3 locations on the Ocean City Boardwalk (Photo: 3D aerial view rendering via Google Maps) Manco and Manco Pizza have 3 locations on the Ocean City Boardwalk (Photo: 3D aerial view rendering via Google Maps) loading...

Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean city. Best white pizza I’ve had

Evan Grollman

Spano's Ristorante Italiano in Point Pleasant Beach (Photo: Google Maps) Spano's Ristorante Italiano in Point Pleasant Beach (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Spanos in Point Pleasant

Andrew Lowe

The Lobster House in Cape May (Photo: Google Maps) The Lobster House in Cape May (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The Lobster House in Cape May is amazing.

Perry Wolfe

Amelia's by the Sea in Spring Lake (Photo: Google Maps) Amelia's by the Sea in Spring Lake (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Bareli’s By The Sea, Spring Lake NJ, is now Amelia’s By The Sea. Same restaurant, different name.

Mark Pica

Chef Vola in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) Chef Vola in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Chef Vola - butterflied veal

Michael Beifeld

Alfie's Restaurant in Wildwood (Photo: Google Maps) Alfie's Restaurant in Wildwood (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Alfie's - anything (fish, meat , chicken) with sauce Jackie

Anthony Tursi

Four Winds Restaurant in Manasquan (Photo: Google Maps) Four Winds Restaurant in Manasquan (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Four Winds and I always order the cowboy cut prime rib. You can’t beat it anywhere.

Steve Dassing

Atlantic City Bar and Grill in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) Atlantic City Bar and Grill in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

When in AC, I always hit the Atlantic City Bar & Grill.

Kevin Kearney

Smithville Bakery in Galloway (Photo: Google Maps) Smithville Bakery in Galloway (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Smithville Bakery in Smithville. Not a bad thing on their menu. Pork Roll & cheese on a kaiser roll = YUMMY!

Chris McKelvey

Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Neil Feldbaum

Tardi's Ristorante (Photo: Google Maps) Tardi's Ristorante in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tardis in Toms River Sole Franchise

Joe Graci

Vesuvio Pizza in Point Pleasant (Photo: Google Maps) Vesuvio Pizza in Point Pleasant (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Vesuvio Pt Pleasant

Joseph Goch

Spike's Fish Market Restaurant in Point Pleasant Beach (Photo: Google Maps) Spike's Fish Market Restaurant in Point Pleasant Beach (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Spikes in Pt. Pleasant.

Fresh seafood, great customer service, and the prices are very reasonable

Melynda B. Ulrich

Crab Shack in Brigantine (Photo: Google Maps) Crab Shack in Brigantine (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Crab Shack in Brigantine is pretty great. I loved everything I tried there. The hush puppies are fantastic.

Thaddeus Wislinski

Dog Tooth Pub in Wildwood (Photo: Google Maps) Dog Tooth Pub in Wildwood (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Dog Tooth Pub in Wildwood. You must have a bowl of their homemade Clam Chowder!!!

Francie Trout

Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Cafe 2825, Atlantic City.

Pasta in Cheese Wheel

Amazing

Debra Visciano Greiner

Engleside Inn in Beach Haven (Photo: Google Maps) Engleside Inn in Beach Haven (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Engleside Inn

Beach Haven

Sushi and Prime Rib

Chris Eastburn

Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tony's Baltimore Grill in AC. Any of their pasta is amazing and their pizza is fantastic

Jason Lee Sklar

The Ark Pub and Eatery in Point Pleasant Beach (Photo: Google Maps) The Ark Pub and Eatery in Point Pleasant Beach (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

You HAVE to go to The Ark Pub and Eatery in Point Beach and have the Port Wine Burger. the BEST!

Chris Swendeman

Steve and Cookies by the Bay in Margate City (Photo: Google Maps) Steve and Cookies by the Bay in Margate City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

I love the "Ugly Tomato" at Steve and Cookie's in Margate. Can't wait to eat it again. I actually make it my main course!

Sharla Feldscher

Oyster Creek Restaurant and Beach Bar in Galloway (Photo: Google Maps) Oyster Creek Restaurant and Beach Bar in Galloway (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Oyster Creek in Galloway

Jo Ann Love-pitre

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

