24 NJ restaurants you have to try down the Shore and what to order
Along with the beach and boardwalk, and the bars and the babes in their summer clothes, the one thing I most look forward to when I go down the shore is the food — which just tastes better when you're on vacation.
A great restaurant can make a great vacation even greater, and fortunately we've got them at the Jersey Shore.
I'm talking about those places that have either become tradition when you go to your summer place, or the ones your friends tell you about that you simply have to try.
These great eateries have been recommended by my listeners and social media following. Try them! You'll like them if you haven't already:
Dina's Bistro - scallops with lobster risotto
Meatball appetizer and bang bang shrimp
Jesse Warren
Franconi's on the boardwalk in Wildwood. Their pizza is the best and they have a huge menu. Just went yesterday.
Tripper Harrison
Uncle Bill’s in Wildwood. The pancakes are still fantastic after all these years!
Aguero Dominic
Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean city. Best white pizza I’ve had
Evan Grollman
Spanos in Point Pleasant
Andrew Lowe
The Lobster House in Cape May is amazing.
Perry Wolfe
Bareli’s By The Sea, Spring Lake NJ, is now Amelia’s By The Sea. Same restaurant, different name.
Mark Pica
Chef Vola - butterflied veal
Michael Beifeld
Alfie's - anything (fish, meat , chicken) with sauce Jackie
Anthony Tursi
Four Winds and I always order the cowboy cut prime rib. You can’t beat it anywhere.
Steve Dassing
When in AC, I always hit the Atlantic City Bar & Grill.
Kevin Kearney
Smithville Bakery in Smithville. Not a bad thing on their menu. Pork Roll & cheese on a kaiser roll = YUMMY!
Chris McKelvey
Dock’s Oyster House
Neil Feldbaum
Tardis in Toms River Sole Franchise
Joe Graci
Vesuvio Pt Pleasant
Joseph Goch
Spikes in Pt. Pleasant.
Fresh seafood, great customer service, and the prices are very reasonable
Melynda B. Ulrich
Crab Shack in Brigantine is pretty great. I loved everything I tried there. The hush puppies are fantastic.
Thaddeus Wislinski
Dog Tooth Pub in Wildwood. You must have a bowl of their homemade Clam Chowder!!!
Francie Trout
Cafe 2825, Atlantic City.
Pasta in Cheese Wheel
Amazing
Debra Visciano Greiner
Engleside Inn
Beach Haven
Sushi and Prime Rib
Chris Eastburn
Tony's Baltimore Grill in AC. Any of their pasta is amazing and their pizza is fantastic
Jason Lee Sklar
You HAVE to go to The Ark Pub and Eatery in Point Beach and have the Port Wine Burger. the BEST!
Chris Swendeman
I love the "Ugly Tomato" at Steve and Cookie's in Margate. Can't wait to eat it again. I actually make it my main course!
Sharla Feldscher
Oyster Creek in Galloway
Jo Ann Love-pitre
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey's personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.