When we think of seafood we think of fish, crab, shrimp, clams, lobster, etc. How much seafood is consumed each year here in the U.S.? According to Seafood Source, "The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) latest Fisheries of the United States report – which NFI uses to compose its routine top species breakdown – found that Americans consumed 19 pounds of seafood per capita in 2020, down from the 19.3-pound average tallied in 2019." That's a significant amount and shows how popular seafood is.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Daniel Norris Unsplash.com Daniel Norris loading...

In addition according to Seafood Source, "shrimp" remains the most popular seafood in America, which I'm sure many of us would agree with. "With a reputation for versatility at home and in foodservice, shrimp not only maintained the top spot, but grew its number, reaching a record for the crustation at five pounds per person,” the organization said.

Unsplash.com Adrien Sala Unsplash.com Adrien Sala loading...

So where is the best seafood shack here in the Garden State? According to Gourmandize, It's located in Atlantic County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Gourmandize named the Crab Shack in Brigantine as the best "Seafood Shack" in New Jersey. "Not far from the hubbub of Atlantic City's casinos and glitzy resorts is the small city of Brigantine, New Jersey. There, you'll find this hole-in-the-wall restaurant with excellent seafood. Family-run with limited seating, it's got friendly service and a casual, beachy feel. Menu highlights include crab cakes, corn fritters, lobster bisque and the Captain's Combo (3 scallops, 3 shrimp, flounder, crab cake). The wait for a table can be long, but you can also order to-go or visit the attached seafood market for fresh take-home catch. FYI: It's BYOB."

Unsplash.com Frankie Latour Unsplash.com Frankie Latour loading...

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.