The Atlantic City Police Department says an investigation earlier this month into an attempted burglary at a business on the boardwalk resulted in the arrest of two men and subsequent charges for multiple other burglaries across the city.

During the early morning hours of November 2nd, ACPD officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 2700 block of the boardwalk.

At the scene, officials did not locate anyone in or around that business, however,

Personnel from the Atlantic City Police Department Surveillance Center retrieved footage of two individuals exiting from the rear of the business location. The two individuals, Jose Antonio Rodriguez and Luis Romero-Velez proceeded eastbound on the boardwalk from that location.

Police eventually caught Rodriguez and Romero-Velez on the boardwalk at Michigan Avenue. They were allegedly in possession of burglary tools and CDS paraphernalia and were taken into custody without incident.

Through various investigative means that includes video surveillance, Detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section were able to positively identify Rodriguez and Romero-Velez as the suspects in a multitude of burglaries of businesses throughout Atlantic City.

Their investigation also identified a third suspect, 28-year-old Johana Mendoza of Atlantic City, as a suspect in a rash of burglaries at various casinos and stores at The Walk since last year.

ARRESTED: 32-year-old Jose Antonio Rodriguez of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Burglary (6 counts), theft (6 counts), criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

ARRESTED: 41-year-old Luis Romero-Velez of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Burglary (10 counts), theft (10 counts), criminal trespass, and possession of burglary tools (5 counts).

CHARGED: 28-year-old Johana Mendoza of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Burglary, (3 counts), theft (3 Counts), and possession of burglary tools (2 counts).

More charges possible

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate several more burglaries and additional charges are pending against the trio.

Were you a victim?

If you or your business has been the victim of a burglary, please contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

