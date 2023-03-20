According to a report on Gobankingrates.com, supermarket shortages that were seen in 2022, will probably continue this year.

The first time I ever heard of significant product shortages was the "Great Toilet Paper Shortage" during the pandemic. Truthfully, I'm still confused by that one.

Last year, it became common to walk down the aisle at a supermarket and find empty shelves. Perhaps the product that created the most concern, was baby formula.

At least there was a reasonable explanation for why there was a shortage of formula. The largest producer of baby formula in the United States, Abbott Laboratories, had to shut down production to deal with a bacteria issue that involved some of their products. They also experienced supply chain problems.

Building supplies were in short supply, delaying construction projects and car parts were other products that were in short supply.

This year, we're faced with more expected shortages.

Baby Formula

This year, baby formula is expected to be in short supply through summertime. The supply shortage that began last year, continues to be a problem this year. Expectations are that should get back to normal early this year.

Corn

The war in Ukraine will have an impact on other products we use. Ukraine is a big supplier of corn to the United States. Corn is used in many everyday products, like toothpaste, aspirin, spark plugs, gasoline, and more. It's also used to feed many farm animals. You can see that with such a wide variety of uses, a shortage of corn can impact many areas of our lives.

Aluminum

This is simply the result of high demand. Canned food, and soft drinks, in particular, use quite a bit of aluminum in their packaging. While the demand for aluminum continues to increase, production can't keep up.

Food packed in sealed cans, usually have a long shelf life. It might be a good idea to stock up. Experts believe this shortage will continue for at least a few years.

