New Jersey Has Been Hit With Two Additional Major Shortages

There are a few words I would be totally fine with never hearing again: COVID-19, coronavirus, face mask, quarantine and now, shortages.

The aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to prove that we are still not out of this mess.

Just rattling off the shortages we've had so far: baby formula, toilet paper, vegetables, coins, chicken wings, aluminum cans and even employees.

Quick pause: Join the Facebook Group titled Formula Finder - NJ on Facebook if you are still having trouble tracking down baby formula for your newborn.

In addition to all of this, there are two new shortages that have been announced that I want to make you aware of.

The first will break the hearts of spicy food lovers.

According to NJ.com, there is a shortage of the chili peppers needed to make Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce.

This is due to, "supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 Pandemic (eye roll) and severe weather conditions that have caused crops to fail and [have resulted in} smaller harvests of peppers."

An official statement was released from the company regarding the shortage stating that, "all orders submitted on or after April 19, 2022 will be scheduled AFTER Labor Day in the order it was received. Additionally, if you had provided us with a purchase order and have not received confirmation, it will be on hold until September 2022."

Long story short, don't promise you can provide Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce unless you physically have it in stock.

One Sriracha lover tweeted: "The apocalypse has officially begun."

That it has.

This isn't even the only shortage.

The other shortage is a bit more serious because it affects all of the women across the country: it is a tampon shortage.

Dear god, help us all.

According to WashigntonPost.com, this shortage is due to, "soaring raw material and fuel costs, labor shortages and an embattled supply chain."

This one is a big one. Imagine having your period with no access to the materials you need.

Karyn Boosin Leit, board president of the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges, has given out menstrual products throughout the shortage and recounted of, “clients who come up to me in tears saying that they are menstruating as we speak and is there anything I could do to please help them,” according to WashingtonPost.com.

Heartbreaking.

The scarier part is that there doesn't seem to be any relief in sight and those who are helping aren't sure how long supplies will last for.

“I can see the supplies dwindling in the warehouse,” said Elise Joy, co-founder and executive director of Girls Helping Girls Period according toThe Washington Post. “We’re okay for the moment, for the next couple months given the supplies I have, but I don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen in the fall.”

Ladies, if you know where to find menstrual products or have any helpful tips, email me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com.

Anything I can do to help my fellow women, I will do.

