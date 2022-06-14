The 3500 Pound Shark That Once Swam Off New Jersey’s Coast

The following story is officially not a fish story, but it's a story that's going to stick with you for a while. It's the story of one of the biggest sharks ever caught of the coast of New Jersey.

The organization Ocearch once tagged a shark who eventually ventured off the coast of New Jersey that weighed in at a whopping 3,541 pounds. For reference, that is heavier than Toyota Camry.

This majestic creature, named Nukumi was tagged by the folks at Ocearch on October 1, 2020, off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Nukumi managed to travel south and her closest brush with the Jersey Shore happened on November 1, 2020, when she pinged directly east of the Monmouth/Ocean County border.

Nukumi hasn't pinged in over a year, in case you're wondering, but sometimes the batteries on the trackers die or malfunction, so it doesn't mean any harm necessarily came to her.

It's pretty amazing to learn about all the sharks Ocearch has tagged and how much they are learning about these incredible creatures. Let's be honest. Most of us don't want to come face to face with a 3500 lb. Great White, but that doesn't mean we can't appreciate them from afar.

A recent shark named Ironbound pinged near the New Jersey coast, but it weighs in at about one-quarter of the size of Nukumi, but I wouldn't exactly want to meet Ironbound either.

You can track sharks at the Ocearch website, as well as learn about some of the amazing sharks the organization has already pinged.

