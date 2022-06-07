Great White Shark Surprises Fishermen Off Sea Isle City

It's one thing to see a shark swim near your boat.

It's something entirely different when that shark is a big, great white shark and it starts circling your boat!

That's what happened to some guys fishing not far off the beach in Sea Isle City this past Saturday.

NJ.com reports that Jim Piazza and his son and his son's friend were fishing about a mile off the coast when they had an encounter with a shark, estimated at about 12 feet long.

Not long after the encounter with the shark, the group was met by the U.S. Coast Guard for a safety check. Piazza and company shared the story, and the Coast Guard shared Piazza's video:

There you have it! In case you didn't know, the ocean has sharks! :)

SOURCE: NJ.com and U.S. Coast Guard Cape May via Facebook

