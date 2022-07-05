880-Pound Shark Pings Off The Coast Of Toms River, New Jersey

If it seems like a lot of really big sharks are “pinging” off the coast of various cities in New Jersey recently, it’s not your imagination.

Right before sunlight this morning, Saturday, July 2, OCEARCH, a shark research group, confirmed that an 883-pound shark named Freya skated by just a few miles from Toms River, New Jersey.

OCEARCH uses a tracker system to keep tabs on sharks.

OCEARCH believes that Freya is currently heading north.

Sea World, who is OCEARCH’s working partner, selected the name Freya, it means noble woman. This is in honor of women researchers who have and continue to do great research work about sharks.

Freya was spotted off of the coasts of Maryland and Virginia over the past two weeks, she was first tagged in Onslow Bay in North Carolina.

Freya is referred to as a “sub-adult female” and was first spotted in March 2021.

OCEARCH data charts Freya at a little bigger than 11 feet long.

An almost 900-pound, 11-foot great white shark named Scot, was spotted off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey about 10 days ago.

SOURCE : OCEARCH.

