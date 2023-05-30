Large Great White Shark Pings Off Of Ocean City, New Jersey Coast

Back on May 9, 2023, we wrote about a shark named Jekyll that pinged off of the coast of Sea Isle City on Monday, May 8, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

OCEARCH has been tracking Jekyll since December 2022.

OCEARCH is a well-respected organization that meticulously charts shark activity.

Today we report that OCEARCH has been tracking a Great White Shark named Penny since April 2023.

There was another smaller Great White Shark named Simon, which pinged off the coast in Monmouth County, New Jersey in May 2023.

Penny pinged earlier today (Memorial Day) at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Penny is a more than 10-foot Great White Shark, weighing in at more than 500 pounds.

OCEARCH photo via Facebook. OCEARCH photo via Facebook (Penny). loading...

When you hear the term pinged, it means that a shark has surfaced.

Penny surfaced several miles off of the coast of Ocean City this morning.

Penny was first tagged by OCEARCH in April of 2023 in North Carolina. She first surfaced in Maryland in mid-May and now has arrived in New Jersey.

I have become a big fan of OCEARCH and I love the great work that they do.

If it seems like there are more of these shark sightings, you’re right … there are.

The reason that the number of shark sightings off of Atlantic City, Toms River, Sea Isle City and numerous other waters in South Jersey is increasing is because the temperature of the ocean is warming.

This has brought sharks closer than ever before because the warming waters cause the sharks to migrate northward.

In late April 2022, OCEARCH tagged a 1,000-pound Great White shark off of the New Jersey Coast.

In 2022, we wrote about Freya, an 880-pound shark spotted off of both Atlantic City and Toms River, New Jersey.

Click here to follow Penny via the great work performed by OCEARCH.

SOURCE : OCEARCH

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?