Speculation has been growing about a construction project underway off Route 42 in Gloucester Township near the outlets and Camden County College. Reportedly, the site will become home to new apartments and eventually a hotel.

A complex called The Lofts @ Gloucester Township is being built off the College Drive Exit (Exit 7B off northbound Rt. 42), according to 42freeway.com.

The structure, which was reportedly approved by township officials all the way back in summer 2020, will consist of 360 apartments to start (both 1 and 2-bedroom). Sometime in the future, a 4-story hotel with 125 rooms would be added, if all goes according to plan.

The full timeline of the construction has not been revealed, but we expect to have more information in the coming weeks. What we do know is The Lofts @ Gloucester Twp. will sit on 24.5 acres of land, and back up to the existing Autumn Ridge Apartments on College Drive. It's also rumored to have a 5,000 sq. ft. clubhouse for residents.

42 Freeway reports the hotel is something Gloucester Township Mayor David R. Mayer has been hoping would come to fruition for quite some time. Back in 2014, prior to the construction of Gloucester Township Premium Outlets, Mayer stated, “And don’t forget there is available land on the other side of the bridge, near the College. I would love to have a hotel at that location supporting the College and the Outlets."

The Lofts is also considering another apartment complex in the Lakeland section of Blackwood off Mount Pleasant and Barnsboro Road. Stay tuned!

