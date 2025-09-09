If you’re looking for a wholesome South Jersey gem to support, let me introduce you to Circle S: Second Chance Ranch, a heartwarming sanctuary right in Gloucester Township.

I found out about them through a Facebook post shared by the Gloucester Township Police Department’s Third Platoon who recently visited for a very special event: “Story Time With Linda, The 25-Year-Old Painted Horse.” Yes, it’s story time hosted by a senior horse, and the families (and officers!) had an absolute blast.

What Is Second Chance Ranch?

Founded in 2024 right in Sicklerville, Second Chance Ranch is a rescue and sanctuary for at-risk horses and farm animals. Their mission is simple but powerful: give animals a second chance at life. Whether it’s horses, goats, or other barnyard buddies, they’re all welcome here.

The ranch also offers equine support programs for Veterans and First Responders, helping folks heal through the incredible power of human-animal connection.

Events, Volunteering And How To Support

Circle S: Second Chance Ranch holds several events throughout the year, from family-friendly story times to seasonal fundraisers. They’re always looking for volunteers, too, so if you’ve been thinking about getting more involved locally, this is your sign. If you've got a soft spot for horses, this place is the one to watch.

Want to stay in the loop or get involved?

Follow them on Facebook: Circle S: Second Chance Ranch

And on Instagram: @circles_secondchanceranch

This amazing place doing some really great things for both animals and humans right in our backyard. Show them some love this fall, if you can.

