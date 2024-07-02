A man from West Deptford has been charged with allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident after colliding with a cyclist in Gloucester Township.

Christopher Bucceroni of West Deptford charged

Sources report that 28-year-old Christopher Bucceroni of West Deptford Township, Gloucester County turned himself in after leaving the scene of an accident on June 20th.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office revealed in a press release that after an SUV collided with a bike in Gloucester Township near where Blackwood-Clementon Road and Blenheim-Erial Road meet, it failed to stop and wait for the authorities.

The accident reportedly happened around 2:30 in the morning.

Although Bucceroni did turn himself over to the authorities the following day, he is now facing criminal charges.

It was confirmed that while the young man who was hit did technically survive, he's currently in Cooper Hospital in critical care.

According to published reports, Bucceroni is now charged with "leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury."

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury here in the Garden State usually means a one-year license suspension. The fines for just a traffic violation with the charge carry up to $5000 in fines. Since Bucceroni is now facing criminal charges, that fine could be $15,000 or more.

