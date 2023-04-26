5 Exciting New Things at Six Flags Great Adventure Safari for 2023

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media

There are some awesome things happening for springtime at Six Flags Great Adventure Safari.

If you've never been or it's been years like me, do it. It's about an hour and a half to two hours through the drive-thru safari at Six Flags Great Adventure. It's amazing every time we do it.

So many memories came rushing back. I remember taking Abby in our car with my parents when she was a baby. She loved it then and she loved it now.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media
The drive-thru safari gives you options on other fun things to do while visiting Six Flags Great Adventure. Feed giraffes, VIP experiences with the animals, and so much more. If you haven't done this in a while or it's been years for you, do it.

Six Flags Great Adventure Safari is open on weekends for the spring season, 10 am - 4 pm.

You won't be sorry. You will enjoy every second of it. From the elephants to the giraffes walking in the middle of the road, it's an experience every New Jersian should do at least once.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media.com
What's new this spring at Six Flags Great Adventure Safari?

From the SFNE Online Facebook Page at Six Flags Great Adventure:

#1 - Five Stunning Siberian Tiger Cubs: Five Siberian tiger cubs turn one year old in May and will be introduced to an exhibit in a new area of the safari

#2 - Young Animal Additions: Adorable European brown bear cubs under specialized care, a rare newborn bongo calf, and a sable antelope calf all join the safari in 2023
#3 - Save an Icon Pin Program: Pin returns with proceeds benefitting the Wildlife Conservation Network. This 2023 collectible pin will feature both the Bald Eagle and Blue and Gold Macaw
#4 - Monthly Safari Overnights: Six Flags Great Adventure Wild Safari will host their popular monthly overnight camping adventures this summer, a unique experience for a lifetime of memories
#5 - Georgia the Giraffe: Celebrates thirty-one years of life, likely one of the oldest giraffes under human care and a grandmother to many giraffes on property.

