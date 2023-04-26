5 Exciting New Things at Six Flags Great Adventure Safari for 2023
There are some awesome things happening for springtime at Six Flags Great Adventure Safari.
If you've never been or it's been years like me, do it. It's about an hour and a half to two hours through the drive-thru safari at Six Flags Great Adventure. It's amazing every time we do it.
So many memories came rushing back. I remember taking Abby in our car with my parents when she was a baby. She loved it then and she loved it now.
The drive-thru safari gives you options on other fun things to do while visiting Six Flags Great Adventure. Feed giraffes, VIP experiences with the animals, and so much more. If you haven't done this in a while or it's been years for you, do it.
Six Flags Great Adventure Safari is open on weekends for the spring season, 10 am - 4 pm.
You won't be sorry. You will enjoy every second of it. From the elephants to the giraffes walking in the middle of the road, it's an experience every New Jersian should do at least once.
What's new this spring at Six Flags Great Adventure Safari?
From the SFNE Online Facebook Page at Six Flags Great Adventure:
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America