There's one thing for certain if you're heading to a New Jersey amusement park or pier this summer: You're going to encounter lines. Lines of people waiting for their favorite rides.

New Jersey, of course, is not alone. Waiting for rides happens everywhere.

One New Jersey park, though, is near the top when it comes to people complaining about the wait times.

READ MORE: The Now World Famous Ocean City Pizza Throwing Incident

READ MORE: Check Out This Fun Atlantic City Gem for Dinner Sometime

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash loading...

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Has a Line Problem

A Google reviews analysis, conducted by Sudoku Bliss, found that Hurricane Harbor, in Jackson, New Jersey, has one of the worst complaint rates from people about waiting in line.

15.68% of Google reviews about Six Flags Hurricane Harbor mention long lines - that's the 3rd highest percentage in the country. (Hurricane Harbor in Glendale, Arizona has the worst percentage, 33.39%.

Siz Flags Wild Safari ranks #13 in the US for complaints about long lines. Six Flags Great Adventure came in at #36. The only other New Jersey park to place in the worst 50 was Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at #44.

Photo by Ethan Hoover on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Hoover on Unsplash loading...

Are Six Flag's Lines Really That Bad?

Keep in mind, these numbers are only the amount of people complaining about long lines. This really doesn't have anything to do about how long the lines really are.

If you're heading to any theme park in the summer, you're going to encounter lines, especially on a nice day. Plan for it, be ready, and you'll be fine!

SOURCE: SudokuBliss.com

Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer Summer is NEVER complete without a ride on some of your boardwalk favorites. Nobody does it better than Morey's Piers in Wildwood. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood