A generations-old bar and restaurant in Philadelphia that has been serving up its famous roast beef for over half of a century is closing its doors -- but it's not all bad news.

Get our free mobile app

This Sunday, March 5th, Nick’s Roast Beef on Cottman Avenue is closing forever.

The owners of the establishment took to Facebook recently to explain their situation. Simply put, "unfortunately, we were unable to reach a lease agreement with our landlord."

Nick's Roast Beef on Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia PA is closing - Photo: Google Maps Nick's Roast Beef on Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia PA is closing - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Win-win

But here's the good news for both employees of the restaurant and those that like to eat there: Nick's has a second location on Woodhaven Road. That one is staying open. And everyone who works on Cottman Avenue is able to move to the other restaurant.

That's what we call a win-win.

Big party planned

To say goodbye to the establishment, Nick's is planning a big party this Sunday.

Beginning at 4:00 pm, we will offer a complimentary buffet, followed by a champagne toast at 6:00PM.

Other location staying open

Nick's other location on Woodhaven Road is remaining open. That restaurant is located about 10 miles from their Cottman Avenue eatery.

The Absolute Best Diners in South Jersey You'll want to check out these diners in South Jersey -- the best of the best.