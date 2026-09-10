I love checking out different restaurants, especially during the summer.

This summer, I found some great places - some new, some old - and they were fantastic.

A big win was uncovering the best lobster roll in South Jersey. It was in Cape May - read more about that here.

READ MORE:

READ MORE:

Get our free mobile app

Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

The Best Lunch I Had This Summer Was on the Water in Margate

(FULL DISCLOSURE: I think this restaurant is in Margate. It may technically be in Longport - I just don't know.)

It took the whole summer for me to have my best lunch ever.

On the last weekend (Labor Day weekend), I enjoyed a terrific lunch on the deck at Lamberti's.

It was a beautiful afternoon, overlooking water and boats. I love looking at water and boats - and the people that hang out on boats. On this particular day, a captain navigated his very large, very fast boat in and out of the small, crowded dock area below us. Meanwhile, a couple of young ladies held some sort of Instagram photo session on another boat - I couldn't help to wonder if they owned the boat, or were just "borrowing it."

Sunsets and drinks on Lamberti's deck must be amazing.

Let's get to lunch - the food.

My partner and I shared 3 different dishes - each was unbelievably good.

First, we ordered an appetizer - the bruschetta.

OMG - it was out of this world! The flavors all popped, and it was easiest the best bruschetta I've ever had. Great ingredients, fresh, and topped with some tasty balsamic. DO NOT go to Lamberti's and skip the bruschetta!

Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

Next up - Lamberti's own pizza. This was not Pizza Hut!

The sauce, the cheese - they were so good. And the crust was slightly, but not too much, crunchy. We went with the meatball and ricotta. Fantastic! Definitely old-school pizza, crafted to perfection.

We topped off lunch with a lovely Key Lime Pie. It was layered in deliciousness. This was once of those desserts were I'm scrapping off all the goodness still on the plate after the main pieces are gone.

Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

Summer may be done, but a locals' summer stop at Lamberti's in Margate might be the best food decision you've made in some time!

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker