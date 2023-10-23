68th Mays Landing Halloween Parade All Set to Go

The sun will come up in the morning - and, the Mays Landing Halloween Parade will happen.

One of the sure things in life - at least for the last 6+ decades is that the Halloween Parade will happen in Mays Landing.

This year's Mays Landing Halloween Parade will be on Monday, October 30th.

The parade will begin at 6:30pm and takes place on Main Street. The parade starts at the parking lot of Intex Millwork Solutions and ends at Shaner School.

Organizers say the main performance area will be in front of War Memorial Park.

The parade will include marching bands, local groups and organizations and more.

Who can march in the Mays Landing parade?

If you or your group is interesting in being in the parade, you're more than welcome!

There will be a costume contest, a dance competition, and prizes for best floats. Learn more about the contests here.

The parade has an interesting history.

The event began back in 1954 and was first put together by the Mays Landing Rotary Club. Organizers said the parade began as a deterrent to keep children from participating in Mischief Night.

That idea didn't quite work out as hoped. Instead of kids egging houses and cars, they threw eggs at the marching band!

Proceeds from the first parade went towards cleaning the band's uniforms!

Today, the parade continues to be put together by the Rotary Club of Mays Landing - Egg Harbor City.

Watch for detours on parade night.

Hamilton Township Police say Main Street will be closed starting at 5:30pm from River Drive to Mill Street and Route 606.

Also closed will be Route 50 from Old Egg Harbor Road to River Drive.

Police say to expect traffic backups throughout the area.

SOURCES: Mays Landing Halloween Parade and Township of Hamilton Police Department.

