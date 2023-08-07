7 Things We Don’t Want Built on This Lot On Route 40 in EHT

The bulldozers have been busy on the Black Horse Pike (Route 40) in Egg Harbor Township.

Big equipment has been clearing land in EHT on the north side of the roadway, just west of Fernwood Avenue. The land is located between Caliber Collision and the U-Haul store.

So, what's going there?

We don't know. We checked the minutes of recent Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Meetings and haven't seen anything that appears to tell the story. There's no signage at the site, explaining what it will be. (If you know, we'd appreciate the heads up! Email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com)

While we await official word, we've come up with a list of 7 things we hope aren't built there.

1. Dollar General Store.

There are already four Dollar Generals in the township. That's plenty - isn't it? The closest is not a mile away at 6701 Black Horse Pike.

2. Wawa.

There are several EHT locations of Wawa, one right down the pike.

3. Mattress Store.

Yeah, we have enough of those.

4. Cell Phone Store.

Don't we all have cell phones by now?

5. A Farm Supply Store.

Look, I love Tractor Supply, but it's only a couple hundred yards away. Oh, yeah, we don't have enough farms in the area to make this a smart decision.

6. International Airport.

We already have one. Don't really need two.

7. Panera Bread.

I'M KIDDING! Let's go! Call me, I'll help you put the walls up!

Hopefully, whatever is being built will be something we want - even if we really don't need it. LOL

Egg Harbor Township: here you grow again!

