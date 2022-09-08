Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week.

The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department,

A 2012 Honda Fit, operated by Michelle Sanders, 54, of Pleasantville, was making the left turn from Washington Ave. onto Uibel Ave. A 2005 Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Nikko Franzen, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving southbound on Tilton Rd. continuing eastbound toward Washington Ave. The Honda made the left turn in front of the Ford truck, and the Ford struck the passenger side of the Honda.

Sanders and a passenger in the front seat of her vehicle, 80-year-old Delores McCreight of Northfield, were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment. Police say McCreight later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The two occupants of the Ford pick-up, Franzen and Gina Czerwinski of Egg Harbor Township, were not hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Ofc. Edward Stearns of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit by calling (609) 926-2661.

