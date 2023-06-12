A beacon of New Jersey history reopens: The Barnegat Lighthouse

A great beacon of New Jersey and American history is opened after a major renovation. The Barnegat Lighthouse has reopened after a yearlong $1.3 million restoration.

The Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced the opening this weekend. Visitors can climb the historic structure and enjoy some of the most breathtaking views of the Jersey Shore.

According to the press release from the Department of Environmental Protection, the structure underwent a complete exterior restoration, masonry recoating and repairs to the brick facade, repairs to the interior lantern steel platform, roof repairs, interior painting and the installation of new windows.

New cameras installed at the top of the lighthouse are now connected to a monitor in the park’s interpretive center, providing an ADA-accessible view that previously could only be seen by climbing the lighthouse. In the coming weeks, this live feed will also be viewable on the State Park Service’s website.

In addition The Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse donated a new beacon for the lighthouse that was donated in October of 2022. That beacon can be seen for over 26 miles.

I so enjoy the amazing history that this lighthouse has given us. The structure was originally built in 1856. It was commissioned in 1859 and it became a crucial “change of course” for vessels approaching the east coast. Ships bound to and from New York along the New Jersey’s Atlantic coastline depended on Barnegat Lighthouse to avoid the shoals extending from the shoreline.

After being decommissioned in 1927 the Barnegat Lighthouse remained dark until 2009. The Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse added a new beacon in 2009 and the lighthouse was functioning.

It is great to see that we preserve such great history here in New Jersey. The Barnegat Lighthouse is truly a beacon of the community for many.

Visitors can now enjoy the lighthouse and surrounding park. For those of you who are disabled, they have a virtual tour that you can take and coming soon you’ll be able to log on and see the real time view from anywhere in the world from atop the beacon. That’s pretty cool. Go and enjoy the Barnegat Lighthouse.

