It’s Barefoot Week: How to See Blake Shelton, Kid Rock and more

It's Barefoot Country Music Fest week in Wildwood, New Jersey!



The third annual Barefoot Country Music Fest kicks off Thursday evening and runs thru Sunday night with headliners Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, Hardy, and Jon Pardi!

It's all happening on the beach in Wildwood.

Believe it or not, tickets are still available - and you can choose from several options, going all 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, or one day. Check out all your ticket options here.

In addition to over 40 country acts, there will be food, drink, vendors, and lots of fun on the Wildwood Beach.

Do I really need a ticket?

Um, yes. You could stand on the boardwalk and listen, but your views will be blocked by concert fencing and barriers. How fun is that? Imagine your neighbor's having the best party ever and you're stuck just listening from your cracked-open bathroom window!

Who's playing Barefoot? Which day is the best?

There are all sorts of acts playing at the festival. "The best day" is up to your preference.

Thursday's opening night features Jon Pardi, Michael Ray, Shane Profitt, and more.

Friday's performers include Blake Shelton, Riley Green, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, and more.

Saturday's featured acts are Darius Rucker, Hardy, Lady A, Parmalee, and Cheat Codes.

Sunday's lineup includes Kid Rock, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, and the Cadillac Three.

Is there just one stage?

No, there are actually 5 unique stages - so something is always happening.

Among those on small stages will be Deana Carter ("Watermelon Wine), plus a number of new, up-and-coming singers and bands.

Is there room to walk around or will I be stuck in one place?

Throughout much of the day, there's plenty of elbow room and the opportunity to roam the concert grounds and meet up with friends. As the nights move to the headliners, the beach will definitely fill up.

Will Cat Country 107.3 be there?

Yes, the whole time!

We'll be doing the morning show live from the Wildwood Boardwalk on both Thursday and Friday mornings. (Rumor has it we'll have free t-shirts for our fans, while they last!)

When the concert gates are open, our home base will be inside the VIP section, but you'll see us enjoying shows on all the different stages, just like you.

Can I get a photo with Joe and Jahna?

Yes! We'd love it. Our Cat mascot will be there too. And, look for our big cat, Bella, welcoming you to the concert grounds.

We hope to see you in Wildwood this week! Still need tickets? Go here.

