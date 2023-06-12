Yet Another Cumberland County Bear Sighting Caught on Video

For something that doesn't like to be seen this bear (or bears) it starting to be seen fairly often.

Over the last few weeks, bears have been captured on camera in Egg Harbor City, Millville, and Cedarville.

A trail cam in Cedarville even caught a bear with a fawn in its jaws.

Again, we have no way of knowing if this is all the same bear, or different ones.

The latest video to hit social media is of a bear on June 6th on Fairton-Millville Road - which runs, oddly enough, from Fairton to Millville.

This latest video is courtesy of Taylor Mulford and Ethan Coombs:

Have you seen any bears in South Jersey recently? Let us know - and, if you have photos of video, we'd love to see them: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

The State of New Jersey does says that bears are now in every state of New Jersey, so they are out there. The state's Fish and Wildlife Division naturally warns all that bears are wild, dangerous animals, and you should keep your distance.

