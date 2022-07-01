Which Wins The New Jersey Battle Between Hamburgers Or Hot Dogs?

We have finally made it to the 4th of July weekend here at the Jersey Shore. We're wearing our flip-flops and firing up the grills.

Photo by Danny Gallegos on Unsplash Photo by Danny Gallegos on Unsplash loading...

Everybody is having or heading to a barbecue this weekend, and although we weren't aware of this, it turns out there is a wide gap between the number of hamburgers and hot dogs we consume in the Garden State.

Of course, there is nothing that doesn't turn into a debate here in New Jersey, so it was inevitable we'd have some barbecue controversy just in time for the big summer weekend.

Photo by The BlackRabbit on Unsplash Photo by The BlackRabbit on Unsplash loading...

Let's start by giving you a disappointing fact. if you always thought that New Jersey would be a big hot dog and hamburger state because of all the summer parties we throw, think again.

The Garden State's ranking for combined hot dog and hamburger consumption ranks us at a pretty pathetic #48 in America. Ouch.

Photo by Miha Rekar on Unsplash Photo by Miha Rekar on Unsplash loading...

We also spend the third-lowest amount at hot dog and hamburger joints as well. I thought we loved our friends at Wind Mill more than that.

Now let's find out if New Jersey is a burger or hot dog kind of state. We think you might be surprised by the pre-Covid findings in a 24/7 Tempo study.

Photo by Vincent Keiman on Unsplash Photo by Vincent Keiman on Unsplash loading...

According to this study, New Jersey is unquestionably a hot dog kind of state, ranking as the state with the 12th highest hot dog consumption.

So what about hamburgers. it turns out more New Jersey residents pass on that juicy burger since our burger consumption ranking is the 7th lowest in the nation.

The bottom line here is when you go shopping for your next party, you should either double up on the dogs or back off the burgers. Have fun!

Maybe Jersey Shore Seafood Is More Your Thing We've talked about the best seafood restaurants, but what should you order?

10 Reasons The Jersey Shore Sucks In The Summer