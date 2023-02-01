Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?

Get our free mobile app

In full disclosure, I am not a good skier. In fact I can pretty much count the number of times I've gone skiing, on one hand, lol I do not to well with sports involving strapping anything onto my feet. But I have traveled to New York, New Pennsylvania, and Vermont to give it a try. It was beautiful at all these locations, but it was a very long ride. So what about getting a "winter" experience without having to even leave New Jersey?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to NJ Mom, there is a fabulous place to go right here in New Jersey for winter fun and it's beautiful Mountain Creek located in Sussex County, in Vernon. Mountain Creek has skiing and also snow tubing to enjoy, plus a beautiful resort to stay at. In addition, you won't have to even leave the Garden State.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's about a 2-hour drive from Ocean County to Mountain Creek. According to On The Snow, "As New Jersey’s largest ski resort, its four peaks offer 167 acres of terrain options suitable for all skill levels. With three terrain parks, long wide-open groomers and night skiing, there is something for everyone."

For me, I'd definitely try their beginner trails and snow tubing. Plus a stay at their resort would be a nice winter getaway. So we have the beaches and the mountains for you here in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In addition during the warmer months, Mountain Creek transforms into a beautiful waterpark to enjoy with the family.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try