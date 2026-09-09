Add this to the ever-growing list of reasons why becoming vegetarian is looking more and more like the move by the day.

Another meat recall has hit New Jersey, and this time, pork is joining the party.

About 1,513 pounds of imported, ready-to-eat pork guanciale are being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination. The products were distributed to locations in New Jersey and several other states.

The problem was discovered during routine testing after a sample came back positive for Listeria. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

At This Point, What Is Going on With the Meat Aisle?

I swear, it feels like every other week there's another food recall that makes me stop and think, “Wait... I just bought that.”

Chicken? Recall.

Beef? Recall.

Now pork?

And listen, I know food recalls are a good thing. I'd much rather have a potentially contaminated product caught and pulled from grocery shelves than have people unknowingly eat it.

But as a consumer, it's still a little unsettling.

Especially when you're standing in the grocery store trying to figure out what you're making for dinner and there's another recall headline popping up.

Maybe Vegetables Are Looking Pretty Good Right Now

I'm not saying I'm giving up meat tomorrow.

I'm just saying the vegetarian lifestyle is becoming increasingly tempting.

This particular recall is classified as a Class I recall, which is the USDA's highest-risk category, although that doesn't mean the entire pork aisle is suddenly dangerous. It means the specific recalled products pose a serious potential health risk and should not be eaten.

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So yes, maybe I'm being dramatic.

But when the grocery store meat aisle keeps giving me reasons to side-eye it, I can't help myself.

Maybe I'll just make pasta tonight.

Without the guanciale.

Photos of Eggs That Are Probably Part of The Latest Recall The FDA has recalled nearly 20 million eggs over possible Salmonella contamination. Find the brands, dates and carton codes you need to check. Gallery Credit: Courtesy: Getty Images