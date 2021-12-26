Officials in Absecon say a rideshare driver was tased and carjacked at a popular, busy shopping center Christmas Eve evening.

According to the Absecon Police Department, the incident happened at around 5 PM at the Absecon Marketplace on the White Horse Pike.

There, police say an unidentified rideshare driver was dropping-off a Black male and a Black female, both described as being in their 20s wearing dark clothing and face coverings. At the end of the ride, the driver was repeatedly punched and then tased with a stun gun; he was eventually able to escape.

The two suspects fled the scene in the rideshare driver's vehicle westbound on the White Horse Pike.

A description of that vehicle was not included in a press release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information is asked to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.

