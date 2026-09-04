This Labor Day weekend has everybody MESSED UP.

I know I can't possibly be the only one who feels this way, right?

Some kids have already started school. Some kids don't go back until after Labor Day. Some businesses are giving employees Friday and Monday off, while others are only giving them Monday.

So basically, nobody is living the same life this week.

And then there's the weather.

It's still so warm outside that if I see anybody trying to tell me fall has officially arrived, it may get violent.

Kidding, obviously. But come on. Clearly, summer isn't over yet.

Why Is Everyone On A Different Schedule This Week?

I've talked to so many friends whose families have been completely thrown into a tizzy by the timing of Labor Day this year.

Some of their kids already started school, while their friends' kids are still sleeping in and enjoying the last few days of summer.

Meanwhile, parents are trying to figure out work schedules, childcare and whether they're supposed to be keeping up with homework from this week or heading to the beach to squeeze out the last dog days of summer.

It's honestly wild.

Usually, Labor Day gives us a pretty clear dividing line between summer and fall.

This year? Not even close.

Can We Even Say Local Summer Is Here Yet?

And down here at the Jersey Shore, this is throwing off when we can officially say local summer is here, too.

Because technically, Labor Day weekend is supposed to be the launching pad.

It’s still hot. The beach is still beautiful. Yet, some kids haven't even started school. That's usually not the case before Labor Day here in NJ.

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I'm sorry, I know Labor Day is usually when we declare that summer is over for the shoobies, and that’s when I will know we’re officially in the clear because everybody will be back at school starting next week.

For me, local summer begins after Labor Day (even though Labor Day is showing up to the party about a week late).

Hopefully, Labor Day behaves a little better next year. 2026 has everybody asking the same question: What the heck is going on with the calendar?

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt