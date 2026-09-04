Are parents really that upset about New Jersey's new no-phones-in-school rule?

Truth be told, my friends with grade-school-aged kids have had mixed reactions. Some think this was absolutely necessary. Others are now panicking because they won't have constant contact with their kids throughout the day.

And here's my take: our parents didn't have constant contact with us in elementary school.

Even in high school, they weren't texting us all day. They had things to do. We had things to do.

Yes, You May Actually Have to Call the School Office

Some of my friends have literally said to me, “You just don't get it. Now I have to call the school and speak to the office if I need to get my kid a message.”

My response?

Correct.

That's what our parents did.

If your kid gets sick, there's also a nurse. Kids don't need to be sent home for every sniffle and tiny tummy ache. Sometimes they need to learn to tough it out a little bit.

And before anyone panics, New Jersey's new bell-to-bell policy doesn't mean schools are ignoring emergencies. Districts are required to have policies aligned with state guidance, including exceptions and procedures for emergencies and other appropriate situations.

Maybe a Break From Phones Is Exactly What Kids Need

Honestly, I think parents losing their minds over their kids not having their smartphones all day need to get a grip a little bit.

Maybe without phones constantly distracting kids, we'll see better academic engagement. Maybe students will spend more time actually talking to each other instead of staring at a screen.

Teachers have been talking for years about distractions and difficult classroom behavior, and New Jersey's new policy is specifically intended to reduce those distractions and encourage engagement.

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Time away from devices might actually do these kids some good.

Honestly, while we're at it... can we get rid of the Chromebooks and bring back notebooks, too?

Don't worry, Mom and Dad.

The kids will be alright.

And maybe they'll even learn a thing or two this school year in New Jersey.

Setting up Legacy Contact on iPhone This is a feature, where you can designate a family member or a friend, to have access to your data in the event of your passing. Gallery Credit: Kyle Anthony